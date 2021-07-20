Best answer: Most Synology NAS models released within the last seven years are eligible for the DSM 7.0 update. The stable build is already rolling out to dozens of NAS enclosures, and is in the works for a few business-focused RackStation models.

Which Synology NAS models are getting DSM 7.0 right now?

Synology's huge DSM 7.0 update is now live, and there is a lot to like. The update comes with a fresh new interface and offers a ton of performance upgrades. I've been using it on everything from the budget DiskStation DS220j to the enthusiast DiskStation DS1520+, and it has been a delight.

Synology makes the best home NAS enclosures, and its software is easily one of the differentiators. The manufacturer is generous with updates, and as such most of its products launched within the last seven years are getting the DSM 7.0 update. Synology has published the full list of NAS models that are getting the stable version of DSM 7.0 right now:

21-series:

DS1621+

RS1221+

DS1821+

RS2421RP+

RS2421+

RS1221RP+

RS2821RP+

20-series:

DS120j

DS220j

DS220+

DS420j

DS420+

DS620slim

DS720+

DS920+

DS1520+

RS820+

RS820RP+

19-series:

DS119j

DS419slim

DS1019+

DS1819+

DS2419+

DS2419+II

RS819

RS1219+

18-series:

DS118

DS218j

DS218play

DS218

DS218+

DS418j

DS418play

DS418

DS718+

DS918+

DS1618+

RS818+

RS818RP+

RS2418+

RS2418RP+

RS2818RP+

17-series:

DS1517

DS1517+

DS1817

DS1817+

RS217

16-series:

DS116

DS216j

DS216se

DS216

DS216play

DS216+

DS216+II

DS416j

DS416

DS416slim

DS416play

DS716+

DS716+II

DS916+

RS816

RS2416+

RS2416RP+

15-series:

DS115j

DS115

DS215j

DS215+

DS415+

DS415play

DS715

DS1515

DS1515+

DS1815+

DS2415+

RS815

RS815+

RS815RP+

14-series:

DS114

DS214

DS214se

DS214+

DS214play

DS414j

DS414slim

DS414

RS214

RS814

RS814+

RS814RP+

RS2414+

RS2414RP+

13-series:

DS213j

DS713+

DS1513+

DS1813+

DS2413+

If you're using any of these NAS models, you can just head to the Control Panel > Update & Restore to automatically download the DSM 7.0 OTA update. Note that to see the build, you will have to first update to a stable DSM 6.2 version. So if you're running an older version of the NAS software, switch to DSM 6.2 first and then you'll see the DSM 7.0 build.

Full list of Synology NAS models eligible for DSM 7.0

Now, if you don't see your NAS model in the list above, fret not. The business-focused RackStation models and a few high-end DiskStation models are yet to make the switch to DSM 7.0 at this moment, but that's set to change very soon. Here's the full list of NAS enclosures eligible for DSM 7.0:

21-series:

DS1621+

RS1221+

DS1821+

RS2421RP+

RS2421+

RS1221RP+

RS2821RP+

20-series:

DS120j

DS220j

DS220+

DS420j

DS420+

DS620slim

DS720+

DS920+

DS1520+

RS820+

RS820RP+

19-series:

DS119j

DS419slim

DS1019+

DS1819+

DS2419+

DS2419+II

RS819

RS1219+

18-series:

DS118

DS218j

DS218play

DS218

DS218+

DS418j

DS418play

DS418

DS718+

DS918+

DS1618+

RS818+

RS818RP+

RS2418+

RS2418RP+

RS2818RP+

17-series:

DS1517

DS1517+

DS1817

DS1817+

RS217

16-series:

DS116

DS216j

DS216se

DS216

DS216play

DS216+

DS216+II

DS416j

DS416

DS416slim

DS416play

DS716+

DS716+II

DS916+

RS816

RS2416+

RS2416RP+

15-series:

DS115j

DS115

DS215j

DS215+

DS415+

DS415play

DS715

DS1515

DS1515+

DS1815+

DS2415+

RS815

RS815+

RS815RP+

14-series:

DS114

DS214

DS214se

DS214+

DS214play

DS414j

DS414slim

DS414

RS214

RS814

RS814+

RS814RP+

RS2414+

RS2414RP+

13-series: