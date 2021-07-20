Best answer: Most Synology NAS models released within the last seven years are eligible for the DSM 7.0 update. The stable build is already rolling out to dozens of NAS enclosures, and is in the works for a few business-focused RackStation models.
Which Synology NAS models are getting DSM 7.0 right now?
Synology's huge DSM 7.0 update is now live, and there is a lot to like. The update comes with a fresh new interface and offers a ton of performance upgrades. I've been using it on everything from the budget DiskStation DS220j to the enthusiast DiskStation DS1520+, and it has been a delight.
Synology makes the best home NAS enclosures, and its software is easily one of the differentiators. The manufacturer is generous with updates, and as such most of its products launched within the last seven years are getting the DSM 7.0 update. Synology has published the full list of NAS models that are getting the stable version of DSM 7.0 right now:
21-series:
- DS1621+
- RS1221+
- DS1821+
- RS2421RP+
- RS2421+
- RS1221RP+
- RS2821RP+
20-series:
- DS120j
- DS220j
- DS220+
- DS420j
- DS420+
- DS620slim
- DS720+
- DS920+
- DS1520+
- RS820+
- RS820RP+
19-series:
- DS119j
- DS419slim
- DS1019+
- DS1819+
- DS2419+
- DS2419+II
- RS819
- RS1219+
18-series:
- DS118
- DS218j
- DS218play
- DS218
- DS218+
- DS418j
- DS418play
- DS418
- DS718+
- DS918+
- DS1618+
- RS818+
- RS818RP+
- RS2418+
- RS2418RP+
- RS2818RP+
17-series:
- DS1517
- DS1517+
- DS1817
- DS1817+
- RS217
16-series:
- DS116
- DS216j
- DS216se
- DS216
- DS216play
- DS216+
- DS216+II
- DS416j
- DS416
- DS416slim
- DS416play
- DS716+
- DS716+II
- DS916+
- RS816
- RS2416+
- RS2416RP+
15-series:
- DS115j
- DS115
- DS215j
- DS215+
- DS415+
- DS415play
- DS715
- DS1515
- DS1515+
- DS1815+
- DS2415+
- RS815
- RS815+
- RS815RP+
14-series:
- DS114
- DS214
- DS214se
- DS214+
- DS214play
- DS414j
- DS414slim
- DS414
- RS214
- RS814
- RS814+
- RS814RP+
- RS2414+
- RS2414RP+
13-series:
- DS213j
- DS713+
- DS1513+
- DS1813+
- DS2413+
If you're using any of these NAS models, you can just head to the Control Panel > Update & Restore to automatically download the DSM 7.0 OTA update. Note that to see the build, you will have to first update to a stable DSM 6.2 version. So if you're running an older version of the NAS software, switch to DSM 6.2 first and then you'll see the DSM 7.0 build.
Full list of Synology NAS models eligible for DSM 7.0
Now, if you don't see your NAS model in the list above, fret not. The business-focused RackStation models and a few high-end DiskStation models are yet to make the switch to DSM 7.0 at this moment, but that's set to change very soon. Here's the full list of NAS enclosures eligible for DSM 7.0:
21-series:
- DS1621+
- RS1221+
- DS1821+
- RS2421RP+
- RS2421+
- RS1221RP+
- RS2821RP+
20-series:
- DS120j
- DS220j
- DS220+
- DS420j
- DS420+
- DS620slim
- DS720+
- DS920+
- DS1520+
- RS820+
- RS820RP+
19-series:
- DS119j
- DS419slim
- DS1019+
- DS1819+
- DS2419+
- DS2419+II
- RS819
- RS1219+
18-series:
- DS118
- DS218j
- DS218play
- DS218
- DS218+
- DS418j
- DS418play
- DS418
- DS718+
- DS918+
- DS1618+
- RS818+
- RS818RP+
- RS2418+
- RS2418RP+
- RS2818RP+
17-series:
- DS1517
- DS1517+
- DS1817
- DS1817+
- RS217
16-series:
- DS116
- DS216j
- DS216se
- DS216
- DS216play
- DS216+
- DS216+II
- DS416j
- DS416
- DS416slim
- DS416play
- DS716+
- DS716+II
- DS916+
- RS816
- RS2416+
- RS2416RP+
15-series:
- DS115j
- DS115
- DS215j
- DS215+
- DS415+
- DS415play
- DS715
- DS1515
- DS1515+
- DS1815+
- DS2415+
- RS815
- RS815+
- RS815RP+
14-series:
- DS114
- DS214
- DS214se
- DS214+
- DS214play
- DS414j
- DS414slim
- DS414
- RS214
- RS814
- RS814+
- RS814RP+
- RS2414+
- RS2414RP+
13-series:
- DS213j
- DS713+
- DS1513+
- DS1813+
- DS2413+
This is the one
Synology DiskStation DS1520+
The best NAS for Plex 4K streaming
Whether you're looking to build a home server for the first time or are interested in upgrading to a more powerful model, the DiskStation DS1520+ is the ideal choice. It holds up to 80TB of storage, has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4GB of RAM, two M.2 SSD slots, and exhaustive software features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Garmin Instinct bands you can buy
There are many Garmin Instinct models to choose from, many compatible with 22mm QuickFit bands. Here are some of our favorite bands to pair with your wearable.
Which Garmin Forerunner model should you buy?
When you're a runner, it's important to find a watch that can keep up. We're here to help you decide which Garmin Forerunner is right for your needs.
Protect the inside of your home with these indoor security cameras
Home security is a topic people are paying ever more attention to these days, and we've got a round-up of the best indoor security cameras on the market today to help you secure your home.