Samsung phones are always some of the best-looking in the Android space, and this year is no different with the Galaxy S20 lineup. Samsung's offering three models this time around with the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and each one looks and feels like the high-end flagships that they are. The color choices have been scaled back compared to what Samsung offered last year with the S10, but that's not to say the options we have this year are bad. In fact, they all look pretty great.
- Warm and rosy: Cloud Pink
- Up in the clouds: Cloud Blue
- Best Buy exclusive: Aura Blue
- Keep it simple: Cosmic Gray
- Stealthy: Cosmic Black
The first color on our list, and the one we think is the best overall, is Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S8 was the last time Samsung offered a pink Galaxy S phone, and Cloud Pink actually looks quite similar. The pink hue Samsung created does a good job of helping the phone stand out without being overpowering. Unfortunately, it's only available for the regular S20.
Up in the clouds: Cloud Blue
A close runner-up to Cloud Pink is Cloud Blue. This color takes the same approach that the pink one does, giving the S20 a colorful and eye-catching aesthetic that doesn't overstay its welcome. Availability for Cloud Blue is also better than Cloud Pink, with it being offered for both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. If you want the S20 Ultra, you'll have to miss out.
Best Buy exclusive: Aura Blue
Contrary to what you'll see on Samsung's website, there is another blue variant available for the S20. It's called "Aura Blue," and it's a much deeper and more vibrant design. We think it looks incredible, but getting your hands on it is a bit tricky. Not only is it limited to the Galaxy S20+, it's also sold exclusively at Best Buy. In other words, you need to jump through some hoops to get it.
Keep it simple: Cosmic Gray
Bright colors aren't for everyone, and thankfully, Samsung understands that. Cosmic Gray may look rather boring when compared to the pink and blues that are available, but for the right group of people, it'll be the go-to option. Cosmic Gray is clean, simplistic, and doesn't draw too much attention to itself. Even better, it's available for all three models!
Stealthy: Cosmic Black
Finally, we have Cosmic Black. This is another color for people that get a headache after looking at overly-colorful phones, with the black glass and aluminum frame working together with the black camera housing to create for one stealthy package. If you're interested in Cosmic Black, you'll need to get the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra.
Which colors are available in each size Galaxy S20?
|Category
|Galaxy S20
|Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Cloud Pink
|✅
|🚫
|🚫
|Cloud Blue
|✅
|✅
|🚫
|Cosmic Grey
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Cosmic Black
|🚫
|✅
|✅
|Aura Blue
|🚫
|✅
|🚫
Galaxy S20 in Cloud Pink
Who is it for?
If you really want your phone to stand out from the crowd, Cloud Pink is the way to go. It's fun, colorful, and fills me with a warm and cozy feeling every time I look at it. It's not as extravagant as some other colors Samsung has previously offered, but that's not to take away from just how good it looks.
There is one big downside, however, and that's the fact that Cloud Pink is only available for the Galaxy S20. If you're buying the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, you're out of luck.
Galaxy S20 in Cloud Blue
Who is it for?
Cloud Blue is basically the polar opposite of Cloud Pink. It retains the same pastel-like color, but swaps out pink for blue. If pink isn't your go-to color, this might be a better choice.
Unlike its pink sibling, Cloud Blue isn't limited to just one phone. You can get it on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, but not the S20 Ultra.
Galaxy S20 in Aura Blue
Who is it for?
Similar to the above two colors, Aura Blue is for people that want their phone to be the center of attention. It's loud, boastful, and more eye-catching than its Cloud Blue sibling thanks to its deeper and more vibrant hue.
We're honestly quite smitten with Aura Blue, but of course, there are a couple of caveats to go along with it.
For starters, you can only get Aura Blue if you pick up the Galaxy S20+. If you want the regular S20 or S20 Ultra, you're out of luck. Even more annoying is the fact that it's being sold exclusively at Best Buy, meaning the color isn't available through Samsung or any of the other retail and carrier partners.
Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray
Who is it for?
Moving away from the Cloud series and one-off Aura option, we have Cosmic Gray. This is one of the more subdued colors that's available for the Galaxy S20, and it's a great choice for anyone that isn't a fan of bright and boastful colors on their smartphone. Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Aura Blue might look good to you and me, but for someone else, they can be way too much.
Cosmic Grey also stands out as the only color that's available for all three versions of the S20. No matter if you get the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, Cosmic Gray is ready to meet you with open arms.
Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Black
Who is it for?
Speaking of simple colors, there's also Cosmic Black. It's shinier than Cosmic Gray, which will likely result in more fingerprints as you use it. However, for people that love having black on everything and appreciate its "boringness," this is worth a look.
As for Cosmic Black's availability, you'll need to buy a Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra if you're interested in it.
Enter the Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy S20
Fun colors are just the beginning
The Galaxy S20 grabs your attention with its striking design, but it's so much more than that. Once you get past the surface level, the S20 continues to impress with its 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and triple rear camera system. There's a lot packed into this phone, as you'd expect considering the high price.
