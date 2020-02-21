Category Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud Pink ✅ 🚫 🚫 Cloud Blue ✅ ✅ 🚫 Cosmic Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ Cosmic Black 🚫 ✅ ✅ Aura Blue 🚫 ✅ 🚫

Galaxy S20 in Cloud Pink

Who is it for? If you really want your phone to stand out from the crowd, Cloud Pink is the way to go. It's fun, colorful, and fills me with a warm and cozy feeling every time I look at it. It's not as extravagant as some other colors Samsung has previously offered, but that's not to take away from just how good it looks. There is one big downside, however, and that's the fact that Cloud Pink is only available for the Galaxy S20. If you're buying the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, you're out of luck. Galaxy S20 in Cloud Blue

Who is it for? Cloud Blue is basically the polar opposite of Cloud Pink. It retains the same pastel-like color, but swaps out pink for blue. If pink isn't your go-to color, this might be a better choice. Unlike its pink sibling, Cloud Blue isn't limited to just one phone. You can get it on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, but not the S20 Ultra. Galaxy S20 in Aura Blue

Who is it for? Similar to the above two colors, Aura Blue is for people that want their phone to be the center of attention. It's loud, boastful, and more eye-catching than its Cloud Blue sibling thanks to its deeper and more vibrant hue. We're honestly quite smitten with Aura Blue, but of course, there are a couple of caveats to go along with it. For starters, you can only get Aura Blue if you pick up the Galaxy S20+. If you want the regular S20 or S20 Ultra, you're out of luck. Even more annoying is the fact that it's being sold exclusively at Best Buy, meaning the color isn't available through Samsung or any of the other retail and carrier partners. Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray

Who is it for? Moving away from the Cloud series and one-off Aura option, we have Cosmic Gray. This is one of the more subdued colors that's available for the Galaxy S20, and it's a great choice for anyone that isn't a fan of bright and boastful colors on their smartphone. Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Aura Blue might look good to you and me, but for someone else, they can be way too much. Cosmic Grey also stands out as the only color that's available for all three versions of the S20. No matter if you get the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, Cosmic Gray is ready to meet you with open arms. Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Black

Who is it for? Speaking of simple colors, there's also Cosmic Black. It's shinier than Cosmic Gray, which will likely result in more fingerprints as you use it. However, for people that love having black on everything and appreciate its "boringness," this is worth a look. As for Cosmic Black's availability, you'll need to buy a Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra if you're interested in it. Samsung Galaxy S20: Everything you need to know!