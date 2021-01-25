With 2020 behind us, it's time to move forward, look ahead, and talk about the 2021 Super Bowl. For those keeping track, Super Bowl 55 (LV) is on February 7th this year down in sunny Tampa, Florida. Here are a few more details for fans that can't get enough.

The 2021 NFL Super Bowl takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on CBS.

This is the home stadium for the Tampa Bay Bucs, which is convenient if they make it to the big game. Raymond James Stadium typically has a capacity of nearly 66,000 people, but due to a global pandemic, it won't have that many fans in the stands.

Florida is hosting back-to-back Super Bowls after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens last year. Interestingly enough, this year was originally scheduled to play in Los Angeles. However, in 2017 the NFL awarded Super Bowl 55 to Tampa, Florida, after moving L.A. to the year 2022. Here's a look at the next few years.

2022: Super Bowl LVI will be in L.A., California

2023: Super Bowl LVII will be in Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII will be in New Orleans, Louisiana

Then, we believe the NFL will likely award the 2025 or 2026 year to Las Vegas in the new Raiders stadium.

In closing, here's how to watch the 2021 Super Bowl live stream and everything else you need to know.