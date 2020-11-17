Google Chrome LogoSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

As 2020 starts winding down, it's fun taking a look back at the past year and everything the tech world had to offer. We recently highlighted this year's high points with our Best of 2020 awards, taking some time to honor our favorite phones, apps, and more.

Some of our AC forum members have been doing something similar, with a few of them recently talking about the web browser they've been using throughout 2020.

From Chrome, Edge, and more, here's what they had to say:

Scott337

For me personally I stick with Chrome. All my stuff syncs between my phone and my Chromebook, and laptop the few times a month I turn it on.

kct1975

Personally I use Google Chrome as my main browser. I, however, use the Samsung Browser and Lighting Browser occasionally. On rare occasions I use the Edge browser.

mrpackerguy

I've been using Kiwi which is like Chrome lite. To me, it's noticeably snappier.

cknobman

Edge, same engine as Chrome without being such a resource hog. Dont trust google either. I had to turn Chrome back on for an app that required Chrome for authentication. I forgot to disable it again when I was done. The next few days my battery was draining quicker than normal. Upon inspection it was good ole Chrome sucking down battery in the background. Disabled it again and things went...

Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite web browser of 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!