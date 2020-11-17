As 2020 starts winding down, it's fun taking a look back at the past year and everything the tech world had to offer. We recently highlighted this year's high points with our Best of 2020 awards, taking some time to honor our favorite phones, apps, and more.
Some of our AC forum members have been doing something similar, with a few of them recently talking about the web browser they've been using throughout 2020.
From Chrome, Edge, and more, here's what they had to say:
Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite web browser of 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
