At long last, the mighty Ultraman lands on Netflix. It's a Netflix Anime original, bringing the Japanese gundam (you might remember it from Ready Player One) to American TVs once more.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, of course. And really it's one of a pretty massive slate of Netflix Originals landing in April. Comedian Kevin Hart brings his "Irresponsible" tour to Netflix — his first special for the service, actually. Part 2 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finds "Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world."

And Grass is Greener lights up on April 20. You get the gist.

(Looking for what's new on Netflix in March? Click here!)

Get a free Netflix trial

Coming TBD in April

Chambers (Netflix Original): A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor's sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Coming to Netflix on April 1, 2019