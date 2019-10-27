RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is the latest supposed savior or the disjointed and frustrating world of cross-device messaging. RCS is being pushed heavily by Google, but adopted sparingly by carriers around the world. But like all things, it helps when you have a basic understanding of what people are talking about. There's plenty of information about RCS out there on the internet, but let's try to sort it all out in one place and talk about what RCS is and why it matters to everyone.

What is RCS?

In a nutshell, RCS is a set of communication standards for SMS, MMS and calling that will make text messages look and feel more like dedicated messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and so many others. Basically, it aims to bring "texting" up to the modern standards with features we expect from messaging apps. In 2007 a group of telecommunication industry companies founded the Rich Communication Suite industry initiative to use new technologies to create inter-operator communication services based on IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem). Text messages and phone calls generally work well, but they're pretty bland and don't make use of the full capabilities of the network they're being sent on. They had three primary goals: Use a better contacts list that included things like more information about your people, if they were available and if they have seen the message you've sent.

Build a better messaging system that enables extras like instant chat, emojis and sharing data between the people participating.

Support enhanced calls with features like video calling and data sharing in real time. That sounds like things your phone already does (and does well) without any new communications standard, but the secret sauce here is that this is all part of your phone service and will work the same way on any phone that can call or send texts, without downloading and signing up for some separate app system. RCS makes your texting better with rich messages and a great real-time experience with the person you're texting. The GSM Association (the same folks who run Mobile World Congress every year) thought it was a great idea, too, and formed the RCS Steering committee a year later to push the idea of supporting this to phone carriers all over the world. They've since refined and expanded the standards and have been releasing them under the RCS blanket (RCS now stands for Rich Communication Services) for a while. The technical parts of the standards have adapted and changed, but the core goals remain the same: making phone service have a better way to communicate without adding anything additional from any app stores or carrier download sections. Unfortunately, there has been a mixed response from carriers and companies making things that connect to them like phones, tablets, and computers. Which carriers and apps use RCS?