Best answer: You can get away with some really slow internet speeds on the PlayStation 4, around 3 Mbps for download and an upload speed of 1Mbps, but it's the ping you need to watch out for. Keep it below 150ms and you should be fine.

Speed matters

If any of you are PC players as well as console players you will know that most games have a minimum system requirements list, and in that list is the minimum connection speed you can have to run the online services of the game.

PlayStation games are a little different, the console itself has the minimum requirement and all the games must meet that minimum to be allowed onto the PlayStation platform.

Sony's minimum requirement is pretty low. All you need is a download speed of 3Mbps and an upload speed of just 1Mbps. This really is very low by today's internet standards — the average US internet speed is now 19Mps — so any game should run fine if you have an average internet speed.

As you can see from the picture below, even Starbucks internet is fast enough to run your PlayStation 4.

Ping matters more