We're barely through the first quarter of 2019, but even so, there have already been some great phone releases. Samsung's Galaxy S10 series is incredible, Huawei's just-announced P30 Pro looks quite promising, and later on this year, we're expecting big releases like the Note 10 and Pixel 4.

With all of that in mind, do you have any guesses or opinions as to what will be the best overall phone of the year?

Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.

belodion

I&rsquo;m not interested in any official &lsquo;best smartphone&rsquo; awards. I prefer to judge for myself. For me, that would exclude absurdly expensive phones, and ones with ridiculous fashionable features.

tadpoles

I agree, the Note 10 or S10 5G will both be pretty strong but I think we'll see a lot of good contenders this year.

cardboard60

Sure would like to try a Huawei p30 With 8 GB ram , 128 storage and a SD card.. With a 4200 ah battery. Exactly what pixel should of had last year. Hear they are going to build their chip in the U.K.

What do you think? What will be the best smartphone in 2019?

