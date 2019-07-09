On July 8, new renders of the Pixel 4 XL surfaced. While Google's already confirmed what the back of the phone looks like, this is the first time we've seen the front of the phone.

If the above render is accurate, Google's ditching the infamous notch of the Pixel 3 XL and is instead shipping the Pixel 4 XL with more traditional bezels at the top and bottom. While this design isn't quite as jarring as what we had last year, it's definitely not nearly as futuristic compared to a lot of other phones out there.

Taking a look at the AC forums, here's how some of our members are reacting to the Pixel 4 XL's beefy bezels.

KillerQ

*cough* OP7P 12/256 *cough* LOL. I think that if they ditched the curved corners, the bezel wouldn't look as bad.

ahaxton

If they want to do the FaceID-like unlock, it needs sensors, so the S10-like pinhole display is off the table. So that leaves us with a notch, or a bezel. Considering the pretty negative response they got to the notch, I am not surprised in the slightest they went with a bezel. I went from an s9+ to a 3a XL and I am fine with a small bezel.

Lepa79

The front pretty much looks like a Pixel 2 XL. We made no progress in the last 2 years LOL

ChuckG73

I won't mind the bezel if Google can nail everything else.

What about you? What do you think about the Pixel 4 XL's bezels?

