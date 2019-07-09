On July 8, new renders of the Pixel 4 XL surfaced. While Google's already confirmed what the back of the phone looks like, this is the first time we've seen the front of the phone.

If the above render is accurate, Google's ditching the infamous notch of the Pixel 3 XL and is instead shipping the Pixel 4 XL with more traditional bezels at the top and bottom. While this design isn't quite as jarring as what we had last year, it's definitely not nearly as futuristic compared to a lot of other phones out there.

Taking a look at the AC forums, here's how some of our members are reacting to the Pixel 4 XL's beefy bezels.