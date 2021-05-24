Last November, Google announced that starting June 1, 2021, photos uploaded to your Google Photos account would start counting against your Google storage quota. Users who go over their quota will then have to purchase additional Google One storage or decide to move to another service. There is, of course, the caveat that previous content up to June 1, 2021, will not count against user quotas.

Naturally, this decision makes sense from Google's perspective. With more and more people uploading more photos and videos than ever, it is an expensive logistical proposition to keep dolling out free storage space. Just as naturally, many loyal Google Photos users have been upset by this decision.

While we think that Google Photos is still a better option than most of the competition, even if you have to pay, we recognize that there are plenty of great alternatives out there. Some of the best Google Photos alternatives such as Amazon Photos still offer free storage (with some caveats of their own), and there are great local storage solutions like NAS options.

Ultimately, where you choose to store your photos is up to you. So let us know, is the upcoming Google Photos deadline going to sway you to move your pictures someplace else?