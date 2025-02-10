The OnePlus Watch 3 is coming soon, promising up to 16 days of battery life

What you need to know

The OnePlus Watch 3 is set to launch on February 18 and is packed with longer battery life and the Snapdragon W5 chipset.

The company claims that the watch will also get 120 hours of battery life when in Smart mode or 16 days in battery save mode and can be fully charged within 10 minutes.

The watch will be available in two colorways, Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium, in the United States, Canada, and European markets.

A new OnePlus smartwatch is just around the corner. The company revealed the first full look of its OnePlus Watch 3, which will launch on February 18 in the US, Canada, and European markets.

In a detailed press release, the OnePlus claims that this new watch is set to blend in with the user's daily needs with a "classic, premium, and durable design." That said, the company is going full throttle on its "Never Settle" mantra by offering the Watch 3 with a whopping 16-day battery life on power saver mode and a prolonged 120 hours of battery on Smart mode. This is a bump from the 100-hour limit on its predecessor.

However, the company points out that the "actual battery life varies depending on the features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors."

While it didn't dive much into the specs of the wearable, the presser emphasized the watch will bring "cutting-edge sensors, industry-leading battery life, and advanced health algorithms."

At its core, the OnePlus Watch 3 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 for its performance chipset and a new BES2800 MCU efficiency chipset. The tech company explains that the increase in power efficiency comes from a 'fabrication technique' of the BES2800 chipset, which is built on advanced 6nm FinFET.

Additionally, the wearable comes equipped with the OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery, in tandem with its latest OnePlus 13 series, which helps "boost energy density for long-lasting power within a slim design," the presser adds.

Talking about battery, this time, the OnePlus Watch 3 comes with a larger 631mAh battery compared to the 500mAh on the OnePlus Watch 2, backing up the promise of longer battery life for the device. This larger battery is said to gain its full capacity after a quick 10-minute charge, which will power the watch for a full day's use.

While we kind of get the idea of what the insides of the OnePlus Watch 3 are said to carry, in terms of design it looks a bit more rugged than the Watch 2. OnePlus Watch 3 maintains the same stainless steel casing from its previous model but comes with a new titanium alloy bezel and PVD coating that ensures it gets through life's wear and tear. The watch has a 2D Sapphire Crystal display that brings a brighter screen to the wearable.

Furthermore, OnePlus revealed to TechRadar that the watch will now feature a functional rotating crown, something that was curiously missing with the last model.

OnePlus Watch 3 will be available in two colors — Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. The Emerald Titanium will feature a silver titanium bezel and a stainless steel body, as well as a green fluoro rubber strap with a stainless steel buckle. OnePlus says that the Emerald Titanium finish, which was inspired by nature, "exhibits the ideal balance of dynamic athleticism, signifying development and energy." The Obsidian model comes with a black titanium bezel and a stainless steel body, also with a black fluoro rubber strap with a stainless steel buckle.

We don't have much info on how much this wearable could cost, but interested folks are urged to tune into its launch video via its YouTube channel on Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. ET.