Huawei sets sights squarely on Samsung with Watch GT 5 series

What you need to know

Huawei unveiled the Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro with new designs and exciting feature additions.

The smartwatches come with Huawei's TruSense system that integrates sensors into a single package.

Huawei is touting better GPS monitoring via the Sunflower Positioning System.

Both smartwatches can be used with Android or iOS devices.

Huawei knows how to make great smartwatches, and with the Watch GT 5 series, the brand is setting its sights on the Galaxy Watch 7. The Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro feature new designs and sensors, and there's a golf-focused edition of the Watch Ultimate.

The standard Watch GT 5 is available in 41mm and 46mm variants, and there's a ceramic edition that looks particularly striking. Both models get AMOLED panels and are available in a range of color options and bands, and the model with the brown leather band stands out quite a bit.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The GT 5 Pro, meanwhile, is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and it is made out of a titanium alloy, giving it much better durability. Huawei is touting considerable upgrades to fitness and health monitoring thanks to the introduction of its TruSense System, where all the sensors are integrated into a single module. Huawei says this allows detecting heart rate, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate, and the system has new algorithms that deliver more accurate results.

Like the best smartwatches, the GT 5 Pro features an ECG mode that lets you view your ECG waveform in 30 seconds. Both smartwatches feature the Sunflower Positioning System with better tracking during various activities, and Huawei is adding Running Form Analysis as standard.

The GT 5 Pro gets two additional features; a professional trail-running feature with trail information and real-time details, and a golfing mode that gives you 3D views of course maps at 15,000 golf courses around the world.

(Image credit: Huawei)

On the subject of golfing, Huawei is rolling out a new variant of the Watch Ultimate that's aimed at golfers. The new model has a green colorway, a dual-tone bezel, and has the same 3D views of golf courses. What's new is an AI Caddie feature that offers recommendations on clubs to use and best landing spot. The green model of the Watch Ultimate is now on sale, and is available for £749 ($991) in the U.K.

The standard GT 5 starts at £229.99 ($303), and the GT 5 Pro is retailing at £329.99 ($435). Huawei is incentivizing the launch by bundling the Huawei FreeBuds 5i with all orders made until October 22.