How many software updates will the OnePlus Watch 3 get? Best Answer: OnePlus has promised to give the Watch 3 two OS updates and two years of bi-monthly security updates. The latest model is getting one less update than the previous model.

Tracking OnePlus Watch 3 updates is a must. Why? The more updates the smartwatch gets, the more features and security fixes you can enjoy. However, not all smartwatches get equal support.

The OnePlus Watch 3, unlike the OnePlus Watch 2, is only guaranteed to get two software updates. OnePlus also promised two years of bi-monthly updates through early 2027. The previous generation of the brand's wearables was promised three years of Wear OS support, so it's disappointing to know that the latest model gets one less software update.

OnePlus' limited update policy might be a dealbreaker, as the Watch 3 falls behind Google's model by one update and Samsung's model by two. The OnePlus Watch 3 currently has Wear OS 5 with its RTOS, which helps provide multi-day battery life. But is that enough to be one of the best wearables?

OnePlus has not confirmed the time frame for its two software updates. What we do know is that a new feature called 60-second Health Check-In with ECG will officially launch in the March 2025 OTA update. The health feature uses seven key indicators: vascular health, ECG, sleep monitoring, heart rate, SpO2, and wrist temperature.

With an estimated launch date of April 15, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to receive updates until 2027. However, OnePlus does not pinpoint how quickly it will release software updates.

Why are Wear OS updates so important? The Wear OS 3 rollout blunder left various wearables without Google Assistant support for years, ultimately pushing Fossil out of the update competition.

Samsung and Google are top contenders in providing long-term software support for their wearables. Currently, OnePlus is two years behind both. In comparison to brands such as TicWatch and Xiaomi, who offer no guaranteed update cycle, OnePlus at least provides two years of updates. That's an improvement, but three years of software updates would be even better.

