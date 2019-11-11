Every year, Google opens up the polls to let users decide the very best apps, games, books, and movies on the Google Play Store. This year, you'll be able to vote for one entry in each of the four categories (app, game, book, and movie), all hand-selected based on user and critic feedback, as well as trends over the course of the year.

On the docket are 10 apps, which feature big names like Post-it and Peloton, as well as plenty of indies like Enlight Pixaloop and Glitch Video Editor. Choose from 14 games by names you love like Pokémon Masters, Call of Duty Mobile, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, to name a few. Maybe Stephen King or Margaret Atwood's latest stories will be your chosen masterpiece among the 10 book selections? Or how about crowd-favorites and blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 3, Detective Pikachu, or Captain Marvel as your favorite movie?

Head on over to this link to cast your vote, and don't forget that polls close on November 25. Google Play editors are already hard at work on their own polls, the results of which will all be revealed on December 3. This will, most assuredly, help folks decide what their next purchase is by directing them toward the very best of the best as they, undoubtedly, unwrap new phones during the holidays.

