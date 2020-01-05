So far at CES 2020, Vizio has showcased a new OLED TV and a bunch of soundbars. However, that's not all the company has up its sleeves. Just as important as those other unveilings, Vizio has taken the wraps off of Vizio SmartCast 4.0.

SmartCast is the platform used to power Vizio's smart TVs, and the 4.0 update looks to pack quite the punch. In day-to-day use, users will benefit from faster startup and load times, better input switching, and improved responsiveness for remote controls. Finding content to watch is also getting easier, thanks to a "redesigned search experience."

Vizio's WatchFree free streaming service is steadily proving itself to be a worthy competitor in the streaming wars, and this year, Vizio will add the ability to select favorite genres and channels in the app, allowing for a more personalized experience. Google Assistant support is also on the way, and it'll enable you to launch WatchFree channels and shows using nothing but your voice.