Google's list of retail and carrier partners is growing exponentially with the Pixel 4 , and now you can even pre-order the unlocked variant of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on Amazon. Much like other retailers, Amazon is offering a $100 gift card when you pre-order the Pixel 4, and there seem to be no restrictions on models or sizes in order to redeem this bonus.

While gift cards from other merchants are great, there are just more things on Amazon, and that makes this the best deal for many consumers. If that $100 gift card weren't enough, the Pixel 4 is also eligible for Amazon's amazingly fast Prime shipping, too. That means you'll get the phone quicker without having to pay for rush shipping or having to drive to a store.

As of this writing all three colors are available; that's Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange, if you weren't aware by now. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are also available in 64GB or 128GB storage sizes, which is more than other retailers can say at this point in time. Check the links below to pre-order your Pixel 4 now, and check out our hands-on in the meantime to get yourself even more excited!

Amazon's also selling the Pixelbook Go and the new Nest Wifi.