The world's best cyclists roll into Flanders this week for a star-studded race befitting an event that is celebrating its centenary.Source: UCI

Marking the 100th anniversary of the first championships that took place in Denmark in 1921, this year's event is the first time the race has been held in Belgium for 19 years.

After last year's event was scaled back due to the pandemic, its a return to Championships familiar jam-packed schedule for this year's edition, with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories all returning.

Defending road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will be lining up alongside the likes of top tier stars Tadej Pogacar and Peter Sagan, with Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel leading the hopes of the host nation.

This year's race should also see keen British interest, with Olympic mountain bike champ Tom Pidcock lining up alongside former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan in a strong Team GB contingent.

UCI Road World Championships 2021 - where and when

The UCI Road World Championships 2021 takes place between 19-26 September.

Check out a full schedule and timings for this year's event below.

Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2021 online from outside your country

