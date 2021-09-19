Read on to find out how to get a UCI Road World Championships 2021 no matter where you are in the world.
Marking the 100th anniversary of the first championships that took place in Denmark in 1921, this year's event is the first time the race has been held in Belgium for 19 years.
After last year's event was scaled back due to the pandemic, its a return to Championships familiar jam-packed schedule for this year's edition, with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories all returning.
Defending road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will be lining up alongside the likes of top tier stars Tadej Pogacar and Peter Sagan, with Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel leading the hopes of the host nation.
This year's race should also see keen British interest, with Olympic mountain bike champ Tom Pidcock lining up alongside former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan in a strong Team GB contingent.
Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2021 no matter where you are in the world.
UCI Road World Championships 2021 - where and when
The UCI Road World Championships 2021 takes place between 19-26 September.
Check out a full schedule and timings for this year's event below.
Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the UCI Road World Championships 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2021 online in the US
The UCI World Championships 2021 will be aired in the US on dedicated cycling streaming service Flo Bikes.
A monthly subscription to FLoBikes currently costs $30, but if you sign up for a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Prepare for some sleepy mornings though as most of the events get underway at around 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT (you can find the UCI Road World Championships schedule further down the page). And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the action, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to stream the UCI World Championships 2021 live in the UK for FREE
The BBC has broadcast rights for the UCI World Championships 2021 and will be showing the majority of the key stages live and for free.
The network will be splitting coverage across BBC Two, its Red Button service, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website.
More comprehensive coverage of the week's action in Flanders can be found via Eurosport or Discovery+, which will be showing every stage live and in full. A subscription to Eurosport will set you back £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year, while a subscription to the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Finally, the cycling streaming service GCN+ will also be showing full live coverage of the event, with a monthly subscription to the online only network costing £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.
How to stream the UCI World Championships 2021 live in Canada
Canadians can watch all the action from Belgium via streaming service FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year.
Live stream UCI Road World Championships 2021 in Australia for FREE
The UCI World Championships 2021 is being shown Down Under via SBS, meaning Aussie cycling fans will be able to watch all the action from this iconic cycling event for free.
Along with apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
2021 UCI Road World Championships - Complete schedule
Sunday, September 19 - Elite Men's ITT - 2:30pm CEST / 1:30pm BST / 10:30pm AEST / 8:30am ET Monday, September 20 - U23 Men's ITT - 10:40am CEST / 9:40am BST / 6:40pm AEST / 4:40am ET - Elite Women's ITT - 2:40pm CEST / 1:40pm BST / 10:40pm AEST / 8:40am ET Tuesday, September 21 - Junior Women's ITT - 10:30am CEST / 9:30am BST / 6:30pm AEST / 4:30am ET - Junior Men's ITT - 2:55pm CEST / 1:55pm BST / 10:55pm AEST / 8:55am ET Wednesday, September 22 - Mixed Team Time Trial - 2:25pm CEST / 1:25pm BST / 10:25pm AEST / 8:25am ET Friday, September 24 - Junior Men's Road Race - 8:15am CEST / 7:15am BST / 4:15pm AEST / 2:15am ET - U23 Men's Road Race - 1:25pm CEST / 12:25pm BST / 6:25pm AEST / 7:25am ET Saturday, September 25 - Junior Women's Road Race - 8:15am CEST / 7:15am BST / 4:15pm AEST / 2.15am ET - Elite Women's Road Race - 12:20pm CEST / 11.20am BST / 8.20pm AEST / 6:20am ET Sunday, September 26 - Men's Elite Road Race - 10:25am CEST / 9:25am BST / 6:25pm AEST / 4:25am ET
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.