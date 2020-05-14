Ubisoft has posted its results for Q4 and the end of the fiscal year, as well as providing a look ahead into the next financial year.

Ubisoft confirmed that 11 games this console generation have sold over 10 million copies: Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division, The Division 2, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2. The performance of Assassin's Creed Odyssey is especially notable, with sell-through and player engagement up 90% compared to Assassin's Creed Origins. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Siege crossed 60 million players.

Looking forward, Ubisoft's lineup for the next financial year, ending March 31, 2021, includes five major titles: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters and one unnannounced AAA game. Assassin's Creed Valhalla attracted particularly strong attention, gathering over 100 million views of the official trailer (across multiple channels) in 10 days.