What you need to know
- Ubisoft's Q4 and end of year results have been posted.
- 11 Ubisoft games have sold over 10 million copies in the current console generation.
- There are five major games planned for the next financial year but one of them may be delayed.
Ubisoft has posted its results for Q4 and the end of the fiscal year, as well as providing a look ahead into the next financial year.
Ubisoft confirmed that 11 games this console generation have sold over 10 million copies: Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division, The Division 2, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2. The performance of Assassin's Creed Odyssey is especially notable, with sell-through and player engagement up 90% compared to Assassin's Creed Origins. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Siege crossed 60 million players.
Looking forward, Ubisoft's lineup for the next financial year, ending March 31, 2021, includes five major titles: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters and one unnannounced AAA game. Assassin's Creed Valhalla attracted particularly strong attention, gathering over 100 million views of the official trailer (across multiple channels) in 10 days.
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot noted that one of these games could be delayed beyond April 2021 depending on the repercussions of the global pandemic.
Ubisoft is planning a digital showcase called Ubisoft Forward on July 12, which will no doubt shed more light on what games fans will be playing in the coming months, as well as providing extended looks and release dates for already-announced games.
Standard edition
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
This new entry in the long-running franchise follows Eivor, a man or woman of your choosing who leads a Viking settlement in raids and battles against the Saxons. While you'll explore Norway and the kingdoms of England, it won't quite be the largest Assassin's Creed game in the franchise.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
