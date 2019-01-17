If you want to protect yourself from the rampant toxicity often found on Twitter, one way to do this is by making your account private through a feature called "Protect my Tweets." It does things like only showing your tweets to approved followers, makes people send a request to follow you, and more. Unfortunately, if you use the Twitter Android app and had this turned on, there's a chance it may have been disabled without you knowing it.

On January 17, 2019, Twitter shared the following: