One of the biggest benefits of modern messaging systems is the ability to send more than just basic text chats back and forth. On top of high-resolution media, audio clips, huge groups, reactions and more, one of the biggest revelations has been delivery and read receipts for messages. Press send, and you immediately know whether the message was actually delivered at the other person's device. Watch for a bit longer, and you know that they've actually seen the message. But message read receipts have turned into a point of contention for some. Most chat apps let you turn off read receipts, and some people care enough to do so. I suppose I understand why you may want to turn off read receipts, to preserve some semblance of "privacy" perhaps, but I also know it's a rather selfish and annoying trend that frankly just makes you seem rude in exchange for no actual benefit. I really want you to turn back on your read receipts, for everyone's sake.

Not every message needs a reply or acknowledgement. Often all I need is to know you saw it. Not every message needs a reply or acknowledgement. When I send a message letting you know I'm on my way and I'm going to be 10 minutes late, I don't need a "K" or "thanks for letting me know" or emoji response — I just need to know that you saw the message. You can convey a lot by just reading a message and not replying. You're of course confirming that you saw it, which is helpful, but at the same time letting them know that a reply will likely be coming later. A read receipt being sent isn't an obligation of a reply or some sort of contract — to the contrary, it's really buying you more time to send an actual reply with substance rather than one quick message to let them know you saw it. Read receipts also add an extra element of personality to an otherwise emotionless conversation medium. It's no different than what emoji, stickers and media bring to a text chat — it's another little reminder that you're talking to a person and not an app. When you're talking to someone in person, there are ways to acknowledge you're listening without saying something — read receipts attempt to provide the same function over a text chat.