What you need to know
- JerryRigEverything just shared a video of a teardown of the Surface Duo.
- The Surface Duo is scratched, bent, and burned, all in the name of science.
- The Surface Duo is available today, starting at $1,400.
Microsoft's Surface Duo is an almost impossibly thin folding device. Microsoft spent years refining its design and figuring out how to make it so thin while also being able to flip its screens 360 degrees. Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson recently shared a video of his teardown of the Surface Duo, giving us even more insight into the device.
For those who haven't seen Nelson's content before, he doesn't tear tech apart for the fun of it, or at least that isn't the only reason he does it. Nelson puts devices through several tests, such as a scratch test to determine screen hardness. He also opens up devices to see how they're made and how they compare to other pieces of technology.
Nelson's teardown of the Surface Duo cuts its plastic buttons, scratches its screen, burns its display with a lighter, and bends it in half (not the way it's meant to fold).
While we don't recommend replicating any of the tests from the video, the Surface Duo does flex a surprising amount during the bend test. The hinge seems to give the device some durability. Nelson doesn't break the Surface Duo in half in the video, though it is quite bent.
Nelson doesn't stop at destroying the Surface Duo for the sake of science and investigation. He also bends a Surface Slim Pen until it breaks in half, slices it open, and looks at its components. Nelson also briefly looks at the Surface Bumper Case, though he doesn't seem to think that it's one of the best Surface Duo cases.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
