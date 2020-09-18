The Surface Duo is scratched, bent, and burned, all in the name of science.

Microsoft's Surface Duo is an almost impossibly thin folding device. Microsoft spent years refining its design and figuring out how to make it so thin while also being able to flip its screens 360 degrees. Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson recently shared a video of his teardown of the Surface Duo, giving us even more insight into the device.

For those who haven't seen Nelson's content before, he doesn't tear tech apart for the fun of it, or at least that isn't the only reason he does it. Nelson puts devices through several tests, such as a scratch test to determine screen hardness. He also opens up devices to see how they're made and how they compare to other pieces of technology.

Nelson's teardown of the Surface Duo cuts its plastic buttons, scratches its screen, burns its display with a lighter, and bends it in half (not the way it's meant to fold).

While we don't recommend replicating any of the tests from the video, the Surface Duo does flex a surprising amount during the bend test. The hinge seems to give the device some durability. Nelson doesn't break the Surface Duo in half in the video, though it is quite bent.