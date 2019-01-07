CES is in full swing and all manner of big-name brands are there showing off their wares. TP-Link today unveiled a number of new products in its Kasa Smart lineup, all of which are set to land on shelves and in homes starting next month.

The announcement included the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell. Set to take on the likes of Ring and Nest, the TP-Link version offers a 2K resolution high definition image sensor with HDR and infrared LEDs for both day and night vision. There's also a built-in mic and speaker for 2-way audio. It's set to debut in the first half of the year and its price is yet to be revealed.

TP-Link also took wraps off a pair of security cameras in the form of the Kasa Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera System and the Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera. The former is offered as a security kit with 1, 2, or 3 battery-powered cameras plus hub, supporting 1080p HD live video, 2-way audio, and night vision. It is set for release in the summer and pricing is yet to be confirmed. The latter is a $50 indoor camera offering with 2-way audio, 130-degree wide-angle video and night vision, that allows you to keep an eye on things inside your home. These security cameras will complement TP-Link's existing line of Kasa Cams.

The Kasa Smart lighting and power lineups got an update too, with a new Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant (similar to the Switch+ from ecobee in design and functionality) and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip expected in the first half of the year. The newly-announced Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet and Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug are expected be available in February with an MSRP of $39.99 and $44.99, respectively, adding smarts to the outlet instead of relying on individual smart plugs.

Users of the new Kasa Smart products will be able to control and manage the connected devices with the Kasa Smart mobile app as well as with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

