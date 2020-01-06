ToTok is a popular messaging and video chat app in the UAE, and it was pulled from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store over the holiday period as allegations of spying started to fly. As per a report from the New York Times, American Intelligence officials had confirmed the app to be an Emirati spy app, built with the intent of harvesting user data like contacts and location for surveillance purposes.

The firm behind the app was also unmasked as a front company for Abu Dhabi-based cyberintelligence firm DarkMatter. Despite all that, the app was restored to the Google Play Store this weekend, as ToTok itself has confirmed.

Concerns still remain about the app's security with allegations of bribes being given to journalists in exchange for positive ToTok PR.