What you need to know
- TikTok is adding two new improvements to the service to promote digital wellbeing.
- The first is Family Safety Mode, aimed at helping parents police the contents their kids can watch.
- The second is Screen Time Management in Feed. The firm will partner with creators to produce in-app prompts while on the feed to encourage users to put their phones down.
TikTok is adding a pair of new features to the app aimed at improving 'digital wellbeing', a focus of tech firms over the past year.
The first of these new features is a new Family Safety Mode. Once engaged, this gives parents the ability to control digital safety features on a linked account, including things like:
- Screen Time Management: Control how long their teen can spend on TikTok each day.
- Direct Messages: Limit who can send messages to the connected account or turn off direct messaging completely.
- Restricted Mode: Restrict the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.
TikTok is also adding features to limit Screentime management. Much like YouTube, TikTok can turn into a time suck if you aren't careful - something which is often parodied on the app itself by users. The firm has now taken a different approach to encouraging users to take some time off.
Today we are launching Screen Time Management in Feed. We have partnered with some of our most followed and loved creators to create unique and proactive in-app prompts that remind our community to be aware of the time they spend on TikTok and to encourage them to consider taking some time out.
Both features are rolling out from today on the social media platform.
