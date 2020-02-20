Mobvoi has announced its new smartwatch for 2020, the TicWatch Pro 2020. Powered by Google's Wear OS platform, it's the firm's first smartwatch for 2020 and the successor to the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro.

The TicWatch Pro 2020 features updates over the previous iteration including increased RAM, now going up to 1 GB of RAM as opposed to 512 MB of RAM. It's also more durable, being rated MIL-STD-810G for resistance to shock, dust, water, and extreme weather fluctuations. It's IP68 rated and can last in water up to 1.50m for half an hour.

As for the watch itself, it'll come in two colors - Shadow Black and Liquid Metal Silver. The strap is leather or interchangeable silicone, while the screen is covered in Gorilla Glass 3.

One big downside to this update? It's still using the old Snapdragon 2100 processor. It's not awful, but it's 2020 - the TicWatch even has it in its name. The 2100 was outdated when we reviewed the last TicWatch 4G in 2019 (and dinged it for that too), and it remains even more so today. The improved RAM may help with performance, but little things like battery life would have benefited from an improved processor.

The TicWatch Pro 2020 is available right now in the UK on Amazon and goes on sale from Mobvoi's website in early March.