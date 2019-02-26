We all know that signing up for phone service is a pain — especially when you have to wait for a SIM card to ship so you can start using it.
eSIM technology makes this process a lot easier by essentially building SIM cards into phones, and at MWC 2019, North American telecom company Telna announced that it's now integrating eSIMs into its service.
Commenting on the news, Telna's CEO, Gregory Gundelfinger, said:
eSim technology is another example of a global trend in digital transformation set to disrupt cellular connectivity. Our customers now have access to both Consumer and IoT/M2M eSIM that is bundled with the rest of our software-defined network services.
With Telna's eSIM tech, data and cellular plans can be added by simply scanning a QR code, choosing the plan you want, and then going about your day. No waiting for a physical SIM to arrive on your doorstep.
While eSIMs aren't new, Telna's decision to start using them is exciting. Telna is a Network-as-a-Service company that has deals with over 800 networks in more than 200 countries and essentially acts as a global MVNO. As Telna's brands start adopting its eSIMs, consumers will be able to sign up and get service in a much more seamless manner.