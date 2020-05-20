Grand Theft Auto V ImageSource: Rockstar Games

  • Take-Two Interactive has posted its Q4 and end of year results.
  • Multiple games reached new milestones, with Grand Theft Auto V selling over 130 million copies.
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 31 million copies.
  • Borderlands 3 has sold over 10 million copies.

Take-Two Interactive has posted its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year as a whole. Total net bookings for the quarter reached $729, which is up 49% year-over-year. Total net bookings for the year reached $2.99 billion, up slightly from $2.93 billion the previous year.

Multiple titles also crossed significant sales milestones. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Grand Theft Auto V has crossed 130 million copies sold, up from 120 million sold in the previous quarter. This places Grand Theft Auto V directly behind Mojang Studios' Minecraft, which recently crossed 200 million copies sold.

Another Rockstar Games title, Red Dead Redemption 2, crossed new thresholds and reached 31 million copies sold, up from 29 million the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Gearbox Software's Borderlands 3 has crossed 10 million copies sold, up from nearly 8 million earlier in 2020. The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment is also doing well, reaching 2.5 million copies sold.

Looking ahead, Take-Two expects net bookings around $2.55 billion for the next fiscal year, with a "light" release schedule for new games. Digital sales share is expected to rise significantly to 68% of game sales. During the financial call covering the earnings report, Take-Two noted that it expects to release a staggering 93 games over the next five years.

