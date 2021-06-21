Prime Day is the best time of year to find great deals on everything from small accessories like cases and headphones to bigger ticket items like computers, smartphones, and smart home equipment. Most people know where to look to find the best Prime Day Amazon device deals or the best Prime day Android phone deals, but not everyone needs or wants the newest devices.
Savvy shoppers probably already know about Amazon Warehouse, and the great deals offered there on like-new, open-box, and pre-owned products, but did you know that these include tech devices and accessories? Amazon is taking an additional 25% off of these already heavily discounted items during the Prime Day event. We've rounded up a handful of our favorite deals on various tech accessories and products, from headphones to smart plugs, so take a look and start saving!
Note that we've included the sale price with the 25% discount, though you may not see the discount reflected until you put the item(s) in your shopping cart. Look for the light blue Prime Day Deal box under the product name to confirm you're getting the best deal.
Best Amazon Warehouse tech deals
- : Tauri Screen Protector and Lens Protector 2-Pack, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
- : Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A — 4 Pack | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
- : Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
- : Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
- : 1More Quad Driver in-Ear Earphones | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
Tauri Screen Protector and Lens Protector 2-Pack, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
If you took advantage of Prime Day to pick up an expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, then you're going to want to protect it. This kit includes two screen protectors and two lens protectors, which offers you a backup for each in case you scratch or lose one. This special takes an additional $3 off the sale price.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A — 4 Pack | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
Smart plugs are a great way to start building out your smart home, and as affordable as they may be, the costs can really add up when you're buying a bunch for the whole house. This four-pack was already a good value, but it's even better now that you can reap the savings of pre-owned merchandise. Save over $5 on the already low Warehouse prices.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
Razer is well-known for making great gaming gear, but it can be pricey at times. This pre-owned DeathAdder V2 optical mouse gets you in the game for much less. It features RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons, and rubberized side grips, so you never miss a click. This deal takes an additional $8 off the discounted price.
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
The Razer Kishi is widely regarded as the best mobile game controller that money can buy, and with this Amazon Warehouse special, you can get your hands on one for less money than ever. It works on just about any phone and with just about any streaming or mobile gaming service, including Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, and Steam Link. This deal saves you almost $13.
1More Quad Driver in-Ear Earphones | 25% off at Amazon Warehouse
If you're lucky enough to still have a smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack, or if you want a great-sounding pair of earbuds to plug into your laptop or tablet, these are sure to impress. They feature four diamond-like carbon dynamic drivers and three balanced armatures (like mini tweeters) to deliver incredible sound for a pair of in-ear buds. This deal saves you nearly $20 off the original discounted price.
