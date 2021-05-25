What you need to know
- Suunto has launched the latest of its 9 series sports smartwatches.
- The Suunto 9 Peak can last roughly a week with GPS tracking enabled.
- The smartwatch is available for preorder starting at $569 and will ship June 17.
Suunto makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches, such as the Suunto 7, but its latest offering deviates from Google's OS with improved battery life. The Suunto 9 Peak was announced on Tuesday as the latest addition to the company's 9-series smartwatches targeted at sports enthusiasts.
The company calls the Suunto 9 Peak the "thinnest, smallest and toughest watch Suunto has ever made," thanks to the grade 5 titanium watch case, which flanks the 1.2-inch display with rather large bezels. The titanium build makes the watch scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic, and it even features water resistance at up to 100m of depth.
The device features plenty of sports tracking options, with more than 80 sports modes thanks to the built-in GPS. Suunto claims up to 170 hours of continuous GPS tracking when in Tour mode, which isn't extremely accurate but helps conserve battery when on long treks. When you do want more accurate location tracking, the watch can last for up to 25 hours.
The Suunto 9 Peak features a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, an altimeter, and weather functions like storm alarms.
The watch is available for preorder and will ship on June 17 and will retail for $569, putting it at a much higher price-point than the recently launched Garmin Venu 2. Whether or not the device can justify the high price against the impressive Venu 2 remains to be seen, although it might already have a leg up in the battery department.
