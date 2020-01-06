What you need to know
- Suunto 7 is the company's very first WearOS smartwatch.
- The sports-focused smartwatch comes with free offline outdoor maps, wrist heart rate sensor, and GPS tracking.
- It will be available for purchase in the U.S. starting January 31 for $479.
Suunto today unveiled its very first smartwatch to be powered by Google's Wear OS platform. Called Suunto 7, the new smartwatch is claimed to provide a versatile sports experience, along with all the latest smartwatch features that Wear OS offers.
Thanks to free offline maps with terrain details, trails, and contour lines, you can use the Suunto 7 to go out and explore new places, even when you don't have your smartphone with you. It also offers built-in heatmaps for activities such as running, swimming and cycling.
The smartwatch can accurately track over 70 exercises with dedicated modes, a wrist heart rate sensor, and GPS tracking. Your results can be shared in the Suunto app or on popular sport services such as Strava, TrainingPeaks, and Endomondo.
Moving on to the other key specs, the Suunto 7 has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution and claimed peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes with a reinforced polyamide body with a stainless steel bezel. The company claims the smartwatch can offer up to 12 hours of battery life in "training mode with GPS" and up to 2 days of "smartwatch use." It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and includes NFC as well for Google Pay.
Suunto 7 will be available for pre-order in the U.S. starting tomorrow, i.e. January 6. It is slated to go on sale starting January 31 for $479. The watch weighs 70 grams and uses 24mm interchangeable straps. Color options include Black Lime, Sandstone Rosegold, All Black, Graphite Copper, and White Burgundy.
Suunto 7
The Suunto 7 is, in many ways, a rather unique WearOS smartwatch. Not only does it come with all the useful smartwatch features that you would expect, it can also provide you one-button access to over 70 different sports modes and explore places with free offline outdoor maps.
