Suunto today unveiled its very first smartwatch to be powered by Google's Wear OS platform. Called Suunto 7, the new smartwatch is claimed to provide a versatile sports experience, along with all the latest smartwatch features that Wear OS offers.

Thanks to free offline maps with terrain details, trails, and contour lines, you can use the Suunto 7 to go out and explore new places, even when you don't have your smartphone with you. It also offers built-in heatmaps for activities such as running, swimming and cycling.

The smartwatch can accurately track over 70 exercises with dedicated modes, a wrist heart rate sensor, and GPS tracking. Your results can be shared in the Suunto app or on popular sport services such as Strava, TrainingPeaks, and Endomondo.