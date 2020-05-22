We talk a lot about Google here on AC, and as with any company we often discuss, it's important to have a better understanding of the people behind it. Sundar Pichai is the CEO of both Google and parent company Alphabet, meaning he's got quite a lot on his place.

The folks at Wired recently conducted an interview with Pichai, asking a variety of questions that mostly revolved around where the company stands in a world with an ongoing global pandemic.

The topic of "work from home" is one we've seen a lot given everything that's happened, and this is something Google's also had to adapt to. Commenting on Google's response to this, Pichai says:

Once we realized this was going to be bigger than any of us imagined, two quick thoughts: First, how do we keep our employees safe? So as early as we possibly could, we had to move the company to a distributed, global, work from home model. Second, in some ways Google and Alphabet were built for this moment. We are here to provide people information, help them in moments where they need help. So we realized it was important to step up our products and services but also the help we can give to communities and institutions.

It's been interesting to see how other major tech companies are handling work from home, with Twitter and Square announcing that employees will have the option to work from home permanently, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that 50% of the company's staff will likely be working from home full-time over the next five-ten years.

Pichai says that he expects Google will "adapt" to the new way work is conducted, but that there's still value to be had in traditional, face-to-face environments.