For the past couple of years, the Stratus XL has been my go-to controller recommendation for Android. It offers a nice balance in comfort, utility, and affordability. SteelSeries' new controller for Android and PC gaming is the Stratus Duo, and it offers noticeable improvements straight across the board.

The Good Rechargeable battery

Designed for comfort

Pairs reliably fast every time

Easily switch between Android and PC

Connects via Bluetooth or Wi-FI with a USB adapter The Bad No haptic feedback

Phone holder costs extra

Android TV support is wonky

SteelSeries Stratus Duo What I like

I've relied on SteelSeries Bluetooth controllers for as long as I've been covering Android gaming, and for the past couple years the Stratus XL has been the controller that I recommended to anyone who would listen — notably for its outstanding battery life and comfortable design. That's not to say that the Stratus XL was perfect, as the cost of replacing its AA batteries does creep up over time, and I dealt some issues pairing the controller with multiple Android devices. With the Stratus Duo, SteelSeries has addressed those issues and more, delivering a controller that feels even better in hand while also including a Wi-Fi dongle for easily connecting the controller to your PC for gaming on Steam. Pairing to Android devices is lightning fast, although I curiously wasn't able to pair it to my NVIDIA Shield which runs Android TV. It was something I was able to do with relative ease with the Stratus XL, so I'm not sure what the issue is with the Stratus Duo.

Controller comfort is such a subjective thing, but the Stratus Duo feels right at home in my hands. I've always appreciated the SteelSeries design for shoulder buttons where the bumper and trigger buttons flow into one another. With the Stratus Duo, they've improved the shoulder buttons with a subtle texture for grip and grooves that your fingers naturally fall into when holding the controller correctly. Button and thumbstick placement are spot on and the switches and buttons for power, pairing, monitoring battery life, and switching between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are all located at the top of the controller — just where they ought to be. The Stratus Duo trades in extended battery life for a more convenient rechargeable lithium-ion battery and better utility for PC gamers. SteelSeries says you should expect to get over 20 hours of nonstop use out of a fully-charged Stratus Duo controller, which is less than the AA battery-powered Stratus XL, but the trade-off is worth it for the rechargeable lithium-ion battery. I wish SteelSeries had used USB-C instead of Micro-USB, but that's a minor grievance at worst. Performance on both Android and Windows is outstanding with no input lag to report at all. I was able to plug the dongle into a PC and jump right into a match of Battlefield V, then flip the switch to Bluetooth and play a round of Fortnite on the Razer Phone 2 with no hassle. I'm not sure how common that situation will be for most PC gamers who typically adore the keyboard and mouse setup over anything else, but as a gamer who was raised on consoles with a controller in hand, I can report that this is a really great controller for either PC or Android gaming. SteelSeries Stratus Duo What I don't like