Previously, we reported about Google testing the new Stay Safer feature in Google Maps that alerts you when your taxi goes off course. Today, Google has made it officially available for all users in India using the latest version of Google Maps.

The new feature allows you to enter a destination and click Stay Safer at the bottom of the screen. Once this is done, you can continue using your phone as usual, and if your driver deviates from path more than 0.5KM you'll get an alert.

That should give the driver plenty of wiggle room to avoid traffic and prevent your phone from constantly pinging you on your ride home.