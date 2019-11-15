What you need to know
- Shortly after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Star Destroyer appeared in the skies of Fortnite.
- Alongside the ship, a brand new outfit - the Stormtrooper - was put into Fortnite's item shop.
- As of now, no other crossover events have been announced.
The world of Fortnite may soon be getting another movie crossover, as shortly after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Star Destroyer from the iconic film series appeared in the skies over Fortnite.
Players began to notice the ship sitting just on the horizon of the map around the same time that the Star Wars game launched worldwide. While this usually might signify a crossover event of some sorts, the explanation for the Star Destroyer showing up was revealed pretty quickly, thanks to Epic. Taking to social media, Epic announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also available on the Epic Games Store, and that anyone who picks up the game there gets a free Stormtrooper cosmetic item for Fortnite. A brief video was even shared, showing a handful of Stormtroopers spotting some of the goofier characters from Fortnite.
The Imperial army has arrived.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2019
The Imperial Stormtrooper is scouting the Island. Grab him in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/SKhZJ4Orcz
For those not looking to pick up the game, the Stormtrooper skin is still available in the Fortnite item shop if you do want to live out your fantasy of getting victory royales in Star Wars attire. It's unknown whether or not any other events may be happening, but Fortnite has had much wilder crossover events in the past, so it wouldn't be too shocking to see some sort of Star Wars modes occur down the line.
- Related: Check out Fortnite's full list of 'Hide and Seek' missions
- Related: How to find the hidden 'I' in Hide and Seek Loading Screen
Amazon dominates the smart speaker market while Google's sales fall 40%
The latest Canalys report is out, and it shows that Amazon continues to dominate smart speaker sales in the third quarter of 2019 while Google takes a massive 40% fall.
What's MediaTek? The processor running your Amazon Echo, and much more
You're probably using MediaTek devices every day ... you just don't know it. And once you do, you may have a greater appreciation of what this company is capable of.
YouTube now requires marking whether your content is kid-safe or not
After a settlement with the FTC and NY Attorney General, YouTube now requires content creators worldwide to classify their videos or channel as 'made for kids' or 'not made for kids.'
The best DualShock 4 controller charging docks
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station delivers a stellar product that doesn't take up much room, is easy to use, and will make sure you don't have to spend extra energy making sure your controllers are charging.