What you need to know
- Stadia Games and Entertainment is Google's first-party wing of development teams for Stadia.
- Stadia Games and Entertainment is being shut down, with head Jade Raymond leaving the company.
- The focus is now on Google partnering with third-party developers for Stadia content.
Stadia Games and Entertainment is Google's first-party development studios for Stadia. Led by Ubisoft veteran Jade Raymond, the organization consisted of two internally built studios, one of which is led by Shannon Studstill, formerly head of Sony Santa Monica studio. Google also acquired Typhoon Games, creators of Journey to the Savage Planet, for further first-party growth. Now it's all shutting down.
Google announced today that Stadia Games and Entertainment is being shuttered, with head Jade Raymond exiting the company. According to a report from Kotaku, around 150 developers will be losing their jobs as a result of this closure.
Google cites the time needed and expensive nature of new games as the reason for the closure, since "cost is going up exponentially" Google will instead be working to partner with third-party companies. Google will be keeping Stadia's infrastructure intact and believes this is the correct way to turn Stadia into a "long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry."
All Stadia games will remain playable and Google states that more titles are coming from third-party partners in the future. So if you're currently enjoying playing the best Stadia games across the internet, this isn't going to change.
Most recently, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and WWE 2K Battlegrounds were added as free games for Stadia Pro subscribers. Meanwhile, in a truly interesting bit of timing, Journey to the Savage Planet from Typhoon Games was added to the service today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?
Plastic backs are becoming more popular for flagships and value flagships. Is this a trend you're OK with?
Here's how Samsung can make the Galaxy S21 FE one of 2021's best phones
The Galaxy S20 FE took the smartphone market by storm last year, so what's next? Here's what we could expect (and hope) to see in its inevitable successor.
Review: Google Stadia is finally worth it in 2021
After over a year on the market, Google Stadia is finally starting to prove itself as a legitimate gaming platform. There's plenty of room to grow, so this will be a crucial year for Stadia.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.