The Stadia app on Android now includes a handy text filter bar. As spotted by @DethAlive on Twitter, users can enable the search box from the app's Experiments section. Google added a search bar to the Stadia store on the web in April, nearly 18 months after the game streaming service first launched.

The new text filter bar allows users to search for exactly what they're looking for in the Stadia Store, instead of having to go through various lists. Once you enable the new "Filter Search" option, you will see a search bar at the top of all the lists available in the Stadia store.

For example, if you need to find something related to Assassin's Creed, all you'll have to do is type "Assassin's Creed" in the search bar. Searching downloadable content (DLC) for the best Stadia games is still not possible, as there's no global search bar. However, Google says more advanced search functionality is currently in development and is likely to be rolled out to users sometime in the near future.