What you need to know
- Square Enix will stream Outriders gameplay on May 28.
- This stream is the start of a new monthly broadcast for Outriders.
- These broadcasts will show off the gameplay, world, classes and more.
- Outriders is still scheduled to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
If you've been eager for another look at Outriders from People Can Fly and Square Enix, you won't be waiting much longer. Square Enix has announced the Outriders Broadcast, a monthly stream that'll show off gameplay, dig into how the different classes work and show off the world.
The first of these Outriders Broadcasts is titled Built for the Core and is coming on May 28 at 9:00 a.m. PT. You can check out a brief trailer for the stream below.
When the broadcast begins, you'll be able to find it on the Square Enix Twitch channel. According to Bartek Kmita, Creative Director at People Can Fly, the game is still on track, even with the team all working from home.
"With the cancellation of some of gaming's biggest events of the year, we've looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We're really excited to present new details of what we're working on every month from this point forward with the OUTRIDERS Broadcasts," Kmita explained.
Outriders is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Outriders brings the looter shooter to Xbox Series X, sans live service struggles
Sci-Fi Meets Savagery
Outriders
Outriders embraces the looter shooter formula in a three-player cooperative setting, exploring classed-based role-playing to augment its unrestrained combat. While headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday, it's also among Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch libraries.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
