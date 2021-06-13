What you need to know
- Square Enix revealed Hitman Sniper: The Shadows during its E3 showcase.
- This mobile title is the sequel Hitman Sniper, and requires players to carrying out sniper assassinations.
- It's set to launch sometime later in 2021.
In the middle of its E3 showcase, Square Enix dropped a trailer for its new mobile title, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. Originally teased under the working title Hitman Sniper Assassins, this game is set to launch on Android and iOS as a free-to-play title later in 2021.
The game is the sequel to the Hitman Sniper mobile title that launched in 2015. In that game you (as Agent 47) were tasked with sniping a target from a safe vantage point, and using your powers of observation to make sure you did so as quickly and discreetly as possible. There's no gameplay in the trailer, but we can presume it'll be similar to the previous title.
The trailer shows a sniper taking a shot from an incredible distance, and he's eventually joined on his perch by four other snipers, all carrying their weapons. While Diana makes an appearance (well, vocal appearance), Agent 47 is nowhere to be seen. Instead, the snipers in this game are members of the titular Shadows, an elite group of assassins.
The story synopsis on the Hitman Sniper website reads: "Agent 47's whereabouts are unknown. A new threat to global stability has emerged. This criminal network is responsible for a series of violent attacks and crimes around the world. Diana Burnwood activates Initiative 426, aka The Shadows, a team of highly skilled assassins. It is now up to Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight and Stone to eliminate this threat."
The website also describes each of the snipers and their special abilities. Some of them make sense: Kolzak has "liquid nitrogen rounds," which I presume is an ice shot. Some are a little less clear: Knight's skill is "planned hits." Aren't these all planned hits?
We all deserve a little Pride all year long
This Pride Month, don't dismiss all of the rainbow logos and merchandise, but rather, consider embracing them as a way to show your support for your fellow human beings. We're all deserving of love, respect, and pride.
E3 2021: Every Quest and PSVR game announced at the Upload VR Showcase
The annual Upload VR Showcase at E3 debuted tons of new games for the Oculus Quest family, PlayStation VR, and PC VR platforms. Here's everything that got announced today!
Kena: Bridge of Spirits preview — An indie darling in the making
Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to live up the potential players first saw one year ago when the PS5 was unveiled. If that continues to ring true after its launch, Ember Lab will have something special.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.