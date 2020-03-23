What you need to know
- As of March 23, Spectrum customers are experiencing outages across the U.S.
- People are reporting problems with internet and TV services.
- Issues are popping up in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and other areas.
With more people staying at home from school and work to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus, our internet infrastructure is being put to the test. More folks than usual are teleworking, doing online classes, or binge-watching Netflix, making now a less than ideal time for the network to go down.
Unfortunately, that's what many Spectrum customers around the U.S. are having to deal with right now.
Reports began flooding Down Detector on March 23 regarding issues with Spectrum's internet and TV services, with the outages spanning various parts of the country. From Los Angeles to Boston and a bunch of places in between, Spectrum customers seem to be having a bad case of the Mondays.
It's unclear when things will clear up, but we'll have our eyes on this and keep you posted.
