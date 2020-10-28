Over 113.8 million PS4s have been shipped.

Sony has shared its Q2 2020 fiscal results for the three months ending September 30, 2020. The Game and Network Services Segment saw an 11% increase to $4.8 billion (506.6 billion yen), with all categories increasing except for sales of PS4 hardware, which is explained with the upcoming launch of the PS5 in November.

Sony also notes that first-party software, particularly Ghost of Tsushima, was responsible for bolstering revenue during this quarter. With the PS4 crossing 112.3 million units shipped in the prior quarter, an additional 1.5 million shipped in Q2 mean 113.8 million PS4s have been shipped.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased to 45.9 million, though there was no update on the number of PS Now subscribers. Digital ratio of gaming software was 59%, down from 74% last quarter.

Moving ahead, Sony notes that it is aiming to exceed 7.6 million PS5 units sold in the fiscal launch year, which it aims to achieve through the launch titles and overall strength of the PlayStation brand. The PS5 is launching alongside major third-party titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as first-party content such as Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

In 2021, big titles like Horizon Forbidden West and a new God of War are scheduled to arrive, keeping the momentum of large first-party content releases going.