What you need to know
- Sony Interactive Entertainment has jointly acquired Evo alongside a new esports venture, RTS.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment and RTS will operate Evo together.
- Evo Online will return later in 2021.
Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Evo in a joint purchase with a new esports venture called RTS. Per the press release, Evo will now be operated between SIE and RTS, while co-founders Tony and Tom Cannon will continue to be "closely involved."
"Fighting games have been a vital part of PlayStation's legacy and our community since the very beginning, and we've been thrilled to partner with Evo over the years," said Steven Roberts, VP of Global Competitive Gaming at SIE. "This joint acquisition with RTS marks a new chapter of collaboration with Evo's co-founders, Tom and Tony Cannon, and their passionate community of fighting game fans."
Last year saw several major publishers pull out of Evo Online after allegations arose against Evo co-founder and president Joey "MrWizard" Cuellar, who was placed on administrative leave.
Other terms of the acquisition, such as the purchase price, are not being disclosed. Evo Online will return later in 2021, running from August 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. Despite the purchase, the games present are not being limited to titles from Sony Worldwide Studios or limited by platform such as being PS5 only, so mainstays on other platforms will continue to be present.
