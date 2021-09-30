In 2019, Sonos and Ikea released their first Wi-Fi speaker that also functioned as a table lamp. Two years later, and perhaps with some lessons learned, the companies are back with the second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speaker.

The refreshed Symfonisk lamp speaker has an improved design and hardware for better aesthetics and sound quality. The Wi-Fi speaker has been updated with a new acoustic architecture that employs a "custom waveguide" to produce high-quality audio.

Ikea and Sonos have also come up with a variety of lampshade options with the new Symfonisk, taking into account some lessons from the previous generation. Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden, said:

Since launching the first SYMFONISK table lamp speaker, we learned a lot about how and where they are being used. For example, a lot of people use the lamp speaker on a nightstand, which led us to create a new, slightly smaller lamp base. We're now also offering customers more design choices, making the lamp speaker a better fit for their individual homes. By integrating a speaker into a table lamp, we can save space, decrease clutter, and create atmosphere with both light and sound.

You can customize the lamp base with a couple of shades, but you can't purchase them as a single unit. Instead, the Symfonisk speaker is sold separately from the lampshade, which comes in white or black. The lampshades are also available in textile or glass, with black or white variants.