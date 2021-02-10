What you need to know Slack's latest updates are making users complain about the changes being made in the app.

The in-app font has changed and is now larger, while the layout of notifications is also being altered as well.

Changes to the notifications only apply to users of the beta app for now.

Amid the increase in users working from home, Slack has taken the helm as one of the best messaging apps for workplace communication. But recent changes being made to Slack's Android app have been causing some disarray among its users. The company recently warned users to change passwords and wipe their data due to a bug that was introduced in a December update. After the bug was fixed, Slack decided that was the perfect time to start making some changes. They may be small, but they're noticeable enough that users have been complaining. The first has to do with the font, which apparently has increased in size since the recent update. The text spacing has also changed, making things not only less dense but also less uniform than before. For comparison: