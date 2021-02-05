Slack, one of the best messaging apps, is emailing some of its users and asking them to change their passwords. According to Android Police, this is legit and not a scam or phishing attempt. They contacted the company about the email and it turns out Slack has logged some users' login information in plain text, making it visible on their smartphones. Because of this, Slack is asking some users to change their passwords.

We are taking this step as a precaution due to an error that we discovered and there is no evidence of any unauthorized or third-party access to this account...On December 20th, 2020, Slack introduced a bug that caused some versions of our Android app to log clear text user credentials to their device. Slack identified the issue on January 20th, 2021, and fixed it on January 21st, 2021.

In addition to changing your password, Slack is asking users to wipe their app data. To do this you can follow our guide on how to clear your app cache or data on Android. After this, you'll need to log back in.

Slack maintains that your accounts should be safe and that the app update has fixed the issue, disabling any affected versions of the app. The issue should only affect users of the Android app, leaving iOS users safe.

This isn't the first time Slack had some user-facing errors with its service. Several weeks ago, Slack faced an outage that rendered the service largely useless on the first workday of the year.