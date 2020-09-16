Sketch 360, a Microsoft Garage app that made its debut on Windows 10, is now available for Surface Duo. The app's creator, Michael Scherotter, announced its Google Play launch on Twitter, noting Sketch 360 has been something of a "passion project" in recent years.

Sketch 360 is an app designed to help you quickly draw out ideas you may have for 3D spaces. The app projects your drawings against the inside of a sphere, with you at its center. The goal is to give you a space to try out ideas that might that you might not be ready to fully model out.

I'm excited to share that my Sketch 360 app is now available for free in the Google Play Marketplace. Sketch 360 is an app that helps you draw 360° spherical panoramic sketches that can be easily shared as immersive 360 photos. https://t.co/XkJaXduhCM pic.twitter.com/LuPmlkmcoI — Michael Scherotter 🚀 Travel 🎨 Art 📔 Journalist (@synergist) September 16, 2020

From Sketch 360's description on Google Play:

Whether you are an architect, a VR designer, an urban sketcher, a 3D game designer or a 360 video producer, you can easily construct an accurate sketch from a single viewpoint that's easily shareable online using Sketch 360.

This version of Sketch 360 is fully optimized for Duo with support for the pressure-sensitive Surface Pen. However, it will also work with other Android devices. Sketches can also be exported to Facebook, Adobe Lightroom, Kuula, and VR Media Player.

If you want to give Sketch 360 a try on your Surface Duo, you can download the app for free now from Google Play.