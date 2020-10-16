What you need to know
- The NPD group has released the results for September 2020.
- Marvel's Avengers was the best-selling game of the month.
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched at the #4 spot.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for September 2020.
Marvel's Avengers was the best-selling title of the month and achieveed the second-biggest launch month dollar sales for a superhero game ever, only behind Marvel's Spider-Man, which has a smaller sequel on the way this holiday in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched into the #4 spot and achieved the best launch month dollar sales of any game ever in the Tony Hawk franchise. It should go without saying but the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of September 2020.
You can see the full charts and results below. It's important to remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.
Here are the September 2020 results:
- Total sales: $4.3 billion, up 10% year-over-year.
- Video game content: $3.8 billion, up from $3.5 billion year-over-year.
- Video game hardware: $177 million, up 15% year-over-year.
- Video game accessories: $191 million, up 30% year-over-year.
September 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Marvel's Avengers
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- Madden NFL 21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- NBA 2K21*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Crusader Kings 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate*
- UFC 4
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Super Mario Odyssey*
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Super Mario Party*
*Digital sales are not included
September 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:
September 2020 NPD PlayStation 4
- Marvel's Avengers
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21*
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
August 2020 NPD Xbox One
- Marvel's Avengers
- Madden NFL 21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- NBA 2K21*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- UFC 4
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Forza Horizon 4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
September 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Super Mario Odyssey*
- Super Mario Party*
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Madden NFL 21
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Marvel's Avengers
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- MLB: The Show 20
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
That's all for this month's report. As always, you can check Mat Piscatella's thread for more information, or compare these results with the previous month's sales. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the buildup to the next generation, as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S arrive this holiday.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You might be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S30 a lot sooner than expected
According to a new report, Samsung is planning to start production of the Galaxy S30 series by mid-December. The company's next-gen flagships could go on sale in most markets by early February.
Are you underwhelmed by the OnePlus 8T?
The OnePlus 8T was unveiled this past Wednesday. It has a 120Hz screen and fast 65W charge speeds, but other than that, it's very similar to the OnePlus 8. Are you feeling a little underwhelmed with OnePlus's latest?
Plastic and aluminum phones are making a comeback, and I'm thrilled
For the past several years, the best phones have been metal and mostly glass sandwiches. Thanks to the price wars heating up in the mid- to low-premium space, more manufacturers are cutting costs by reintroducing materials like aluminum and plastic. This little change offers some surprising benefits to consumers.
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!