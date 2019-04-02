YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are very straightforward: you pay $12 or $10 a month to get ad-free videos and songs, offline downloads, and background playback. But things never are what they seem to be, as both services are being impacted by a bug that's breaking premium access for subscribers.

Hundreds of users on Reddit and Google's community pages are complaining about ads and lack of background playback. Thankfully, YouTube is aware of the issue and is working on a resolution.

In the meantime, a quick workaround is to disconnect any Bluetooth or wired headphones and restart the app. Doing so seems to resolve the issue for the time being while YouTube works on a more permanent fix.