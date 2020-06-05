The Concrete-colored Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $69.99 at Best Buy. These speakers sell for $100 normally, and you'll still find them going for that price pretty much everywhere else including Amazon and B&H. In fact, most of the available color options are still going for that price at Best Buy. This Concrete version seems to be unique to Best Buy, too, as it's not available at the major places the Wonderboom 2 is sold. So this is Best Buy discounting its own special speaker just for you.

Save $30 UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Can be dropped up to 5 feet. Great to use outdoors or at the gym. Provides 360-degree audio with Outdoor Boost feature. Lasts up to 13 hours. Lightweight and designed to be portable. $69.99 $100.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

The Wonderboom 2 was just released late last year, and we haven't found a whole lot of deals on it since it basically came out at full price around Black Friday. Our review from Alex Smith gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. He said the speaker "is not just a durable travel speaker but also a superb option for listening at home" and added "if you're looking for a booming Bluetooth speaker that takes up minimal space, can last all day long, and is even usable in your shower, look no further."

Obviously Wonderboom 2 insinuates there was a Wonderboom 1, so you can also check out this comparison page to see how the two generations stack up and how the Wonderboom 2 has improved on what was already a pretty successful formula.

The Wonderboom 2 includes 13 hours of play time on its rechargeable battery. It also has enough power to blast music wherever you are, whether you're at a party or going for a hike. It's definitely designed with the outdoors in mind, too, and the Outdoor Boost feature helps keep you rocking even while you're moving.

The IP67 rating is a really strong rating that shows it's heavily protected from dust and water, which means you don't have to worry about getting it wet or dirty. Take it in the shower with you or go mountain climbing.