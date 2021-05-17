Last week, a report out of South Korea claimed the Galaxy Watch 4 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August and run Google's Wear OS.

Now, an exclusive report from the folks over SamMobile has revealed a few more details about the successor to the best Android smartwatch of 2020.

Per the report, Samsung is working on three different versions of the Galaxy Watch 4. While one of them will have a classic design, the other two will be more sporty models. The three models are apparently codenamed Wise, Fresh, and Lucky. Wise, which will feature "classic design elements," is tipped to come with a rotating bezel ring.

The new report also reveals the Galaxy Watch 4 will be running a new version of One UI on top of Wear OS. Samsung's One UI for wearable devices is said to include new SmartThings features and several interface tweaks to improve ease of use. Samsung is also working on a useful feature that will allow users to turn their Galaxy Watch 4 into a walkie talkie and send voice messages to their friends and family. It will work similarly to the Walkie-Talkie feature that has been available on Apple Watch devices since 2018.

The company's move to Wear OS will help fix one our biggest complaints with Samsung's smartwatches: app support. At the same time, it might also help make Wear OS a lot more popular among consumers than it currently is.