Samsung's Wear OS Galaxy Watch tipped to pack impressive performance

While it was teased at the Google I/O keynote that the next Galaxy Watch would run the joint Google and Samsung Wear OS platform, there have been no official details on the actual device. However, tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter to divulge some alleged hardware details about the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

According to Ice Universe, the upcoming successor to the best Android smartwatch will reportedly feature a new 5nm processor. That is in stark contrast to the 12nm process on last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, and even the 10nm process on the Exynos 9110 found on the already impressive Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The new Galaxy Watch Active 4 may also feature a narrower bezel and 2D glass over the display, so it won't be as rounded as the current model.

Ice Universe states that he expects the watch to be made of some titanium alloy, although another tipster, Roland Quandt, chimes in, saying that the watch will feature an aluminum model and a stainless steel model.

1 model Aluminum, 1 model stainless steel. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2021

If the details are to be believed, it will help to back up the claims from Samsung and Google about Wear OS running more efficiently on "the latest chipsets." It's been assumed that this would refer to the Snapdragon Wear 4100, although it may also be about new chips altogether.

That said, the Snapdragon 4100 already performs admirably on the Mobvoi TicWatch 3 GPS, and Google is claiming 30% faster app launches on Wear OS. Any additional hardware improvements could spell impressive performance gains for Google's smartwatch platform.

This year will undoubtedly be an interesting one for Wear OS, thanks to the upcoming launch of the next Galaxy Watch, the rumored launcher of the Google Pixel Watch, and the teased launch of Fitbit's Wear OS smartwatch.